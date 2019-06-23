House fire displaces family, leaves 2 pets dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Four family members were displaced Saturday after a fire on the city's south side.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the 7900 block of Meadow Bend Drive around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

The home's occupants evacuated before firefighters arrived and were fine, according to IFD.

It took about 50 minutes to get the fire under control. The home sustained about $290,000 in damage, and two family pets -- a dog and a cat -- were found dead.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and started in the garage, but the cause remained under investigation.