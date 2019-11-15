House fire in Alexandria kills 1, injures homeowner

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — The Alexandria Fire Department arrived just minutes after 5 a.m Thursday to a house fire in the 400 block of West John Street.

One person died in the fire. Neighbors said it’s the largest blaze they’ve seen in the neighborhood.

Travis Stokes said his wife heard someone screaming. “My wife woke me up and said the neighbor’s house is on fire. I got up and called 911. Police, fire and ambulances, everyone was out here running around trying to get the fire out,” Stokes said.

Alexandria Fire Chief Brian Cueno said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Archie Prince told News 8 the person is the owner of the home and he is expected to recover.

“He’s a nice man. He’d help anybody in the world. He was trying to help us out, too. I hate to see this happen,” Prince said. “I’m kind of speechless right now really just thinking about everything and what’s going to happen.”

Prince said the owner often had homeless people staying inside the home.

Officials by Tuesday night had not identified the homeowner or the person who died inside the burning home.

Many people were driving pass the home to view the damages hours after the flames were put out.

The home is a total loss.

The fire department has not released the cause of the fire, but some people told News 8 there was a wood-burning stove inside the home.