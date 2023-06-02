House fire on north side injures 2 firefighters, kills 2 animals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and two animals died Thursday after a house fire on the north side, the Indianapolis Fire Department says.

Around 3:13 p.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to reports of a residence fire in the 4100 block of Ruckle Street, which is located near Central Avenue and 42nd Street. Upon arriving, firefighters discovered a house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived to reports of possible entrapment, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

A family of four lived at the house. The family had lived in the home for 20 years, has insurance, and has no idea what caused the fire.

(Photos Provided/Indianapolis Fire Department via Twitter)

IFD says two animals perished in the fire and two animals were rescued by firefighters. Two firefighters were checked on the scene for minor injuries and released.

Firefighters marked the fire under control within 35 minutes.