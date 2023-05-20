House fire on northeast side kills 1, several animals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a house fire on the city’s northeast side on Saturday morning, the Indianapolis Fire Department says.

Around 5:58 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were sent on a report of a residence fire in the 9500 block of Timberline Drive, which is near 82nd Street and Fall Creek Parkway. Upon arrival, they discovered the home engulfed in heavy fire.

Shortly after arrival, firefighters were informed that someone was trapped inside the home. The person, a 50-year-old man, was found by investigators and pronounced dead at the scene.

IFD says several animals also died as a result of the fire. The owner of the home, the man’s mother, was able to evacuate safely. No firefighters were injured in the incident.

Officers were able to control the fire shortly after 7 a.m. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

The identity of the man and the mother’s condition have not been released as of 9:26 a.m. Saturday.