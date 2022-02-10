Local

House to become new spot for Indiana kids awaiting foster care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group is fighting against all odds to give children separated from their parents a place of comfort while awaiting a foster placement.

They’ve already found a building, but they need your support.

A house that was once forgotten will soon be transformed into a place where children who are removed from their homes by Indiana authorities can get the care they need before moving into a foster family.

“Just a spot where children and families avoided this area,” said Christy Kraus, a program coordinator at Isaiah 117 House in Marion County.

Sarah McDaniel, chairperson of the local advisory team, said, “The way the system is set up right now, they’re removed, often very a scary situation, and they’re taken to an office to sit in a conference room or in a cubicle while their case manger tries to find them a placement.”

At Isaiah 117 House, volunteers will welcome the children with clean clothes, toys, and a place to rest while the Indiana Department of Child Services works to find the kids a foster placement. The first floor will include bathrooms, a kitchen, an office and a play area; the second floor will have bedrooms and a game loft.

“Helping that child have dignity and hope and know that it’s not their fault and know that they are worth something and hopefully help them begin a healing process,” McDaniel said.

The house is set to open this fall, but the organization is in need of donations as well as volunteers.

“Every little bit, you become a story or part of the story of what is going to happen in this house,” McDaniel said.

You can donate $25 per month and that money will support a child visiting the house. People can visit the Marion County Isaiah 117 House website for more information on how to apply to volunteer and on making donations.