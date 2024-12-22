28°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
28° Indianapolis

House fire kills one, injures another and a Greenfield firefighter

Maxwell house fire. (Provided photo/Greenfield Fire Territory)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

MAXWELL, Ind. (WISH) — A housefire north of Greenfield left one person dead and gave one firefighter minor injures while putting the blaze out.

Greenfield Fire Territory said that reports of a possible structure fire came in around 12:34 a.m. Dec. 22. While driving there, Hancock County 911 confirmed there was a person trapped in the fire.

Firefighters arrived to see the fire engulfing multiple sides of a house, and it threatened to spread to another home.

Rescuers freed a man from a window, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another person in the home was able to escape thanks to working smoke detectors. They were treated for minor injuries.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the fire, but was released the same day.

Despite freezing conditions, the Greenfield Fire Territory said, the fire was put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Maxwell house fire. (Provided photo/Greenfield Fire Territory)
Maxwell house fire. (Provided photo/Greenfield Fire Territory)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Experience the magic of the...
Local News /
Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson,...
Sports /
Community Link: Spokenote, add video...
Community Link /
German market attack suspect appears...
International News /
SNKR CULTURE hosting event to...
Local News /
Two US Navy pilots shot...
International News /
Broome has 23 points, 11...
College Basketball /
Sen.-elect Jim Banks announces 119th...
Political News /