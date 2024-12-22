House fire kills one, injures another and a Greenfield firefighter

MAXWELL, Ind. (WISH) — A housefire north of Greenfield left one person dead and gave one firefighter minor injures while putting the blaze out.

Greenfield Fire Territory said that reports of a possible structure fire came in around 12:34 a.m. Dec. 22. While driving there, Hancock County 911 confirmed there was a person trapped in the fire.

Firefighters arrived to see the fire engulfing multiple sides of a house, and it threatened to spread to another home.

Rescuers freed a man from a window, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another person in the home was able to escape thanks to working smoke detectors. They were treated for minor injuries.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the fire, but was released the same day.

Despite freezing conditions, the Greenfield Fire Territory said, the fire was put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Maxwell house fire. (Provided photo/Greenfield Fire Territory)