Consumer Reports: Is a dangerous product hiding in plain sight in your child’s bedroom?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A common household item could pose a deadly risk to children: the dresser in your child’s room. While new safety standards have made many dressers safer, older models still present a significant danger. Consumer Reports highlights what parents need to know to protect their children.

For years, furniture tip-overs have injured and killed far too many young children.

One parent, Kimberly Amato, knows the heartache all too well. “Our family woke up on the morning of December 18th, 2004 to every parent’s nightmare. Our beautiful three-year-old twin daughter, Megan, was found lifeless beneath her dresser. It had tipped over on her.” Amato explained.

Since that tragedy, Amato and other parents have fought for stricter regulations. Their efforts paid off when the STURDY Act took effect last year, requiring manufacturers to adhere to stricter guidelines aimed at preventing tip-overs.

Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Lauren Kirchner explains. “The good news is, all the dressers we tested that were made after September 2023 passed our rigorous tip-over tests.”

To pass these tests, CR simulates a child climbing or hanging from a dresser. Their process includes pulling drawers and hanging 60-pound weights from one of the top drawers for 10 seconds. If the dresser remains upright, it passes.

However, parents should remain vigilant. Dressers manufactured before September 2023 are not required to meet these standards. In recent tests, two such dressers—made by Ashley and Bassett—failed.

“The new rule only applies to dressers built after Sept. 1, 2023. Anything built before that date doesn’t have to meet the new requirements, but it can still be sold,” Kirchner said.

Retailers have responded in different ways. Ikea announced all of its U.S. dressers now meet the new standard, while Bassett Furniture said 10-20% of its current inventory was made before the regulation. Target expects all dressers sold to pass the new tests, and Amazon confirmed compliance with the STURDY Act.

So, what can parents do? If you’re shopping for a dresser, consider these tips:

Shop in person and ask when the dresser was made.

Check if it complies with the STURDY Act.

For online purchases, look for furniture manufactured after September 1, 2023.

Always use the anchor kit provided—now required by law—to secure the dresser to the wall.

Amato hopes these measures can prevent more tragedies

“I can think of no better way to honor Maggie’s legacy and that of all of the PAT children than to know that this standard that we fought so hard for works.”

For more information, click here for the latest findings or consult your furniture retailer.