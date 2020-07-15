Local

Housing agency installing devices to prevent COVID-19 spread

by: Katie Wisely
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state’s largest housing agency is working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by installing a device to help detect possible symptoms, like a fever.

The office says a majority of people it serves are in the vulnerable age group over 65. 

The device was created by Van Ausdall and Farrar. 

It can detect if someone has a fever and if they’re not wearing a mask. 

It costs around $2,200 and companies throughout the state of Indiana and across the country are purchasing the device. 

The housing agency has purchased nine more devices to put in various buildings. 

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indy launches music venue COVID assistance program

Inside INdiana Business /

Walmart will start requiring all customers to wear masks

Business /

An alligator slammed into the side of a kayak, tipping the boater into the river

National /

Kitesurfing, kayaking among ’20 IN 20′ water activities

Inside INdiana Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.