Housing agency installing devices to prevent COVID-19 spread

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state’s largest housing agency is working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by installing a device to help detect possible symptoms, like a fever.

The office says a majority of people it serves are in the vulnerable age group over 65.

The device was created by Van Ausdall and Farrar.

It can detect if someone has a fever and if they’re not wearing a mask.

It costs around $2,200 and companies throughout the state of Indiana and across the country are purchasing the device.

The housing agency has purchased nine more devices to put in various buildings.