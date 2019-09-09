How a local team is working to reduce suicide rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday marked the first day of National Suicide Prevention Week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Indiana.

St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital is one year into a five-year, $2 million government grant for their Zero Suicide Network.



Its goal is to reduce suicide rates by training more associates on prevention and intervention techniques.

St. Vincent says Indiana’s suicide rate increased more than 30% from 1999-2016.

So far, the Zero Suicide Network has trained 500 associates in Indiana.

St. Vincent is also getting the conversation about suicide outside of just the psychology unit and into all areas of the hospital.

Kira Hudson, Program Director at Ascension Zero Suicide Network, told News 8 that more than 45% of those who died by suicide saw their primary care provider within the month before.

She says training all doctors to screen patients has shown a drop in suicide attempts. But, so has training the public to remove the stigma associated with suicide.

“Most people do give a either a physical or verbal sign. Not everyone does, but they may not do it to those closest to them. So, they may do it to the stranger on the street or a their physician or to a colleague or to someone that’s just an acquaintance. It’s not always a close family member or friend and that’s what a lot of people have a hard time with,” Kira said.



She also says it’s important for everyone to know the warning signs which include talking about hopelessness or about suicide itself. Showing signs of aggression, moodiness, or depression. Making any sudden life changes and substance abuse.

In honor of National Suicide Prevention Day, St. Vincent’s Stress Center will light up their front windows on Tuesday.

People at home can light candles in their windows to show their support of suicide prevention.

St. Vincent is offering a free suicide prevention training on Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Stress Center auditorium.

Local experts will also be at the Out of Darkness walk in downtown Indianapolis Saturday.

For more information on that walk, click here.