How a museum hopes to ‘Fix’ Indiana’s opioid crisis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new exhibit is coming to the Indiana State Museum. For many, it’s going to hit too close to home.

It’s called “Fix: Heartbreak and Hope Inside our Opioid Crisis.”

While the state museum and drugs are two things that don’t quite seem to go together, officials say the exhibit is part of an effort to be relevant.

The goal here is to educate, to be a safe space and perhaps even save a life or two.

The “Fix” exhibit will be displayed alongside artifacts like Fred the mastodon, under the same roof as an old tractor or even the vintage Santa Claus Express from L.S. Ayres.

“This isn’t going to end it. We want to add to the conversation,” said Brian Mancuso, vice president of experience at the Indiana State Museum. “One of the biggest goals is to reduce stigma around the opioid crisis.”

Two years in the making, it’s the most contemporary exhibit the state museum has ever attempted.

Conceptual drawings show the bright colors and welcoming design with a variety of disciplines addressed: science, art, history and humanity Sixteen people, many of them recovering addicts, share their stories through the exhibit.

Mancuso said relevancy is where museums are headed.

“We are making sure that the things we’re doing here are not just stuff on the wall, they have meaning in your everyday life,” he said.

‘Fix’ is scheduled to open Feb. 1 in the 7,000-square-foot space on the third floor and run all the way through February 2021 to make sure it catches all audiences, including school groups in the spring and families in the summer. Officials says they want all Hoosiers to have a chance to tell others and bring a friend.

The end of the exhibit, will include a resource area with materials to provide a real fix for those who want help.

“If they want to learn about recovery, if they want to hand it to someone to have a brave conversation, that would be great,” Mancuso said.

About 120,000 people visit the Indiana State Museum every year. Another 55,000 visit the other 11 historic sites around the state.

There will also be some programming in those locations.