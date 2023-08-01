How debt can affect mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People across the country are preparing for student loan payments to resume this fall after nearly three years of pause.

Dr. John Delony, mental health expert and co-host of The Ramsey Show, speaks on Daybreak about how debt can affect mental health.

“It weighs us down. It’s one of the most un-talked-about consequences of our mental health challenges in our country. Our bodies know we’re not safe when we owe somebody money. So as we head into this new season of, we all got to pay back our student loans. We have to choose reality,” Delony said.

Deloney says there are only two ways your money can go, in and out.

“Your money can only go two ways, in and out. You can make more money or you can spend less. And I wish there was a third, fourth, or fifth option, but that’s the reality. So we have to make a budget, be very specific and clear about how much money we’re making, how much money we’re spending,” he said.

