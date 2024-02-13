How gas prices have changed in Indianapolis in the last week

INDIANAPOLIS (STACKER) — Gasoline prices have risen for the past three weeks, charting an almost 10-cent increase.

Analysts point to refinery issues and the coming switchover to summer fuel blends as a reason that increase could continue in the weeks ahead. The largest weekly increases are “likely coming in March and April,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Some domestic refineries are undergoing maintenance, and several are having issues. A fire was reported Friday at a Phillips 66 refinery in Billings, Montana. An electricity failure drove the shutdown of a BP refinery in Indiana. The cold winter weather has also knocked out some refineries in the past week. When refinery output drops, Americans can typically expect to see slight upticks in the cost of gasoline in their regions.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Indianapolis, IN metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 13.

Indianapolis by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.12

— Indiana average: $3.11

– Week change: +$0.27 (+9.2%)

– Year change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.24 (6/9/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.01

– Week change: +$0.09 (+2.3%)

– Year change: -$0.71 (-15.0%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.07 (6/23/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.20

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $4.81

#3. Ventura, CA: $4.80

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Casper, WY: $2.44

#2. Lawton, OK: $2.55

#3. Cheyenne, WY: $2.57

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.