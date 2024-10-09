How Hoosiers can donate to hurricane relief efforts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leave the canned goods at home.

The American Red Cross Indiana for Greater Indianapolis says financial donations, volunteers, and blood donations are what’s needed the most after Hurricane Helene made landfall Sept. 26 and as Hurricane Milton approached Wednesday.

Isis Chaverri, a regional communications director for the Red Cross, said Wednesday, “The Red Cross right now is responding to two simultaneous hurricanes back to back. Hoosiers can help by making financial donations because critical needs can change depending on the disaster.”

“Ninety cents of every dollar goes toward helping those affected by disasters.”

Financial donations to the Red Cross can be made specifically to relief efforts for Hurricane Milton, Hurricane Helene or both.

Some of the money is used for food, tarps, or comfort kits. The kits contain hygiene items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, tissues; they cost about $2.50 to make.

The Red Cross has opened evacuation shelters in Florida as Milton approaches.

“Those (Milton) donations will help provide a safe shelters, a hot meal, comfort kits to provide some level of normalcy or comfort despite the situation.”

Aside from financial donations, the Red Cross has deployed volunteers in vans into hard-hit areas. The vans are filled with supplies that will be delivered to people who need it the most.

Denny Moss and his wife, Bonnie Moss, are volunteers from Cass County. They were being deployed for the first time and will make that long drive to Florida. “Sixty Hoosiers, I was told, were already in the Southeast; lots of Hoosiers stepping up to help the people,” he said.

Bonnie said, “Your heart goes out to them knowing they lost everything and they don’t have anything to go back home to.”

Danny said, “A lot of people without power from Helene, and now you’ve got another storm coming in/ It’s going to be rough.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends financial donations to reputable organizations including the Red Cross.

FEMA also has warned people people not to “self-deploy” to disaster areas but rather to connect to specific organizations so they can provide training, and safety and survival skills.