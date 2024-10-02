How much pumpkin is in canned pumpkin?

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — Fall is in the air, or is that scent of pumpkin bread, muffins, and of course, pumpkin pie? All recipes that depend on that little can of pumpkin! It might sound like a silly question, but do you really know what’s in the can?

You probably expect there to be pumpkin inside, right? But, don’t be scared – instead, it’s more likely

to contain a variety of different kinds of golden squash, which is denser and sweeter. The FDA has allowed it to be called pumpkin since 1938!

But this trick is still a treat! Honestly, you probably can’t tell the difference because it’s the spices you add, like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, that give your baked goods that delicious “pumpkin spice” flavor.

And enjoying pumpkin is a good thing! Whether it’s fresh or canned, pumpkin and squash are super healthy. They’re rich in antioxidants, and one cup has as much vitamin A as you need in a day, or more. And don’t feel bad about choosing canned pumpkin over fresh. A cup of canned has twice as much fiber as fresh pumpkin, and is loaded with iron.

But whatever you do — don’t confuse canned pumpkin with canned pumpkin pie mix! Pumpkin pie mix can have about 48 grams of added sugars per cup!

Pumpkin doesn’t just need to be for dessert. Canned pumpkin can be a great addition to your morning smoothie. Drop in a few tablespoons with some Greek yogurt, a banana, a little milk and some cinnamon. It’s a healthy and delicious start to the day.

Visit Consumer Reports online to find out how processing changes pumpkin’s health benefits.