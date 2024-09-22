Search
How Overdose Lifeline is recognizing National Recovery Month

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — September is National Recovery Month – a month dedicated to recognizing people’s unique path to recovery and healthy living.

Overdose Lifeline, a nonprofit based in Indianapolis, has been recognizing the month by building community awareness and hosting several prevention events.

Justin Phillips, the founder of Overdose Lifeline, joined News 8 on Daybreak to share the nonprofit’s mission and message of hope, and what they are doing to continue recognizing addiction and recovery.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.

