How Overdose Lifeline is recognizing National Recovery Month
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — September is National Recovery Month – a month dedicated to recognizing people’s unique path to recovery and healthy living.
Overdose Lifeline, a nonprofit based in Indianapolis, has been recognizing the month by building community awareness and hosting several prevention events.
Justin Phillips, the founder of Overdose Lifeline, joined News 8 on Daybreak to share the nonprofit’s mission and message of hope, and what they are doing to continue recognizing addiction and recovery.
