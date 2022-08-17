Local

How parents can overcome their back-to-school anxiety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students are back in the classroom and, for some parents, that can lead to anxiety.

DeAndrea Beaven, a contributor to the Indianapolis Moms blog, says recent events and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have taken away many of the “normal” back-to-school preparations and emotions, which can leave some parents feeling worried or anxious.

One thing anxious parents can do is make a plan.

“The thing about it is, parents, you never know who’s going to get sick. You never know who would need to be picked up. So it’s good to have, especially if you’re a working parent, to have someone on deck to be able to help with the kids and go get the kids, or whatever,” Beaven said.

