‘How to Raise Spoiled Kids,’ Helping parents empower the next generation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Raising a family is one of the toughest and most rewarding things you can do in life. That’s why Derrick and Taria Slack wrote “How to Raise SPOILED Kids” to help empower kids to build generational wealth and a lasting legacy.

The Slacks, owners of the award-winning restaurant Black Leaf Vegan, joined Daybreak to talk about their new book, and share how it might help you.

“SPOILED is an acronym that we’ve created, that means savers, producers, owners, owners, investors, leaders, entrepreneurs, and discipline,” Derrick said.

The SPOILED acronym is all about teaching children a foundation of good habits and values.

To encourage growth, you have to break out of a fear-based scarcity mindset, Derrick and Taria said.

“We have a scarcity mindset because of fear. So if things are limited, then we won’t pursue it, we won’t take risks. But, if you have an abundant mindset… you have the agility to have all that life has for you,” Derrick said.

The Slacks are bringing these lessons to the classroom to teach an entrepreneurial mindset.

For more on “How to raise SPOILED Kids,” watch the video above.