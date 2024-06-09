How red velvet cake became a staple in Juneteenth celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Juneteenth is less than two weeks away from Sunday, and with the celebrations comes a wide scope of foods, each with its own importance.

James Webb, founder of Indy Juneteenth, and his wife Twjonia, joined News 8 at Daybreak to share their favorite foods associated with the holiday.

One of the foods associated with Juneteenth includes red velvet cake, which has its roots in the transatlantic slave trade.

“Not only did they transport our ancestors, but they also transported herbs, spices, and things like that,” James said. “The hibiscus flower was one of the herbs they transported, and our ancestors couldn’t have sweets during slavery. So, as a way to sweeten the food, they used hibiscus, and when they did that, it gave the food a very red tint. Then the invention of red velvet cake came.”

James says red velvet cake became a sign of celebration, and is now used to celebrate Juneteenth.

Hibiscus flowers have more than just sweetening benefits. Twjonia says the flower helps with anxiety and could also be used as an aromatic.

