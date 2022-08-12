Local

How scaling a 23-story building helps United Way of Central Indiana

A sign for United Way of Central Indiana's "Over the Edge" fundraiser in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of Hoosiers will scale a 23-story building Friday in downtown Indianapolis to help support their neighbors in need.

Over the Edge is a fundraiser to help United Way of Central Indiana provide Hoosiers with basic needs.

Margaret Matray, a spokesperson for UWCI, said at least 74 people have signed up to rappel down from the roof of the Keystone Group’s building located on 220 N. Meridian St.

“Rappelers have been fundraising for several months leading up to the event, raising more than $110,000 so far,” Matray told News 8. “This is the third year United Way has hosted Over the Edge. Last year’s event raised more than $196,000.”

Those participating are over 13 years old and have committed to raise at least $1,000.

Over the Edge runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more, donate, or sign up.