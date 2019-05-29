How to audition for a chance to perform during IndyGo Red Line's opening week Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of man playing guitar. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- IndyGo has announced a plan to have free live music for one week at select bus stations when the Red Line opens in September.

In order to have live music, they first need musicians.

Artists are required to submit an electronic press kit using the platform OPNR by June 2.

A diverse panel of musicians will then go through submissions.

Selected artists will be part of Red Line promotional material and will be paid $300.

It's all part of IndyGo's partnership with the Arts Council and Square Cat Vinyl.

Square Cat is a record store and cafe in Fountain Square that's committed to supporting local musicians.

Square Cat co-founder Mike Angel said while he's excited about increased access to neighborhoods like Fountain Square, he knows there's some negativity towards the Red Line.

"I know some people will enjoy it. Some people probably won't, but we're just trying to bridge the gap here in Indianapolis between art and everything else. So I don't know what to expect...it's just a wild experiment. But we're going to have fun with it. You can't be too upset about free live music," said Angel.

All genres are needed to fill 12 morning and afternoon slots. Exact bus stations have not been announced.

The only criteria for music is it must be original. To submit an EPK or for more information, head here.