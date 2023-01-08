Local

How to beat increasing energy bills this winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cranking up the heat this year is costing more with the rise of inflation, and many people are battling higher bills. According to AES, utility bills went up around 12% late last year due to fuel adjustment charges.

To trim your utility bills, experts say it’s important to use appliances wisely. For example, utility companies suggest that before you leave home for work or extended periods, turn down the thermostat 7 to 10 degrees from its normal setting to save energy.

According to Consumer Reports, some other cost-saving options include switching to energy-efficient light bulbs and changing air filters regularly to keep your furnace from working so hard to distribute heat around the home. You can also try replacing old appliances to save money. For example, a new washing machine with an energy star label uses 25% less energy: energy savings expert Cyndi Bray and inventor of a tool to detangle laundry sheets and dry them thoroughly. She says people also waste time and money running the washer and dryer.

“Energy cost to run the dryer in the US for an hour is 65 cents per hour. So an easy tip to reduce your cost is to turn the temperature down to low,” Bray said.

Bray also recommends cleaning the lint trap and waiting until you have a full load to wash. “Even if you have to run the dryer for a longer period. You are going to save a lot of energy running on warm than hot, and bonus, your clothes are going to last longer if you wash on cold and dry on low,” Bray said.

It may not seem like much, but the little savings can add up over time. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association says one in six families across the US needs to catch up on their utility bills. So, check with your utility company to see if you’re eligible to enroll in its budget billing plan, which spreads payments over 12 months and can also help reduce higher bills this winter. Flexible payment arrangements may also be available if you fall behind.