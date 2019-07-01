How to celebrate ‘Stranger Things’ season 3 in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis tourism officials are joining the hype over “Stranger Things.”

The hit Netflix show, set in Indiana, premieres its third season Thursday.

Visit Indy is helping fans celebrate the new season with eleven ways to get inspired.

Marriott IndyPlace is offering the Upside Down hotel package.

Research by the hotel showed the top three things fans think of are the lights, letters and waffles.



TV’s in the hotel rooms come with Netflix so you can binge the show during your stay.

Hungry fans can head to Conner’s Kitchen inside the hotel to feast on the chicken and waffle special.



Fans can also cheers to 1985 with the Leggo My Eggo cocktail at Rye bar in the lobby.

Marriott staff says many of them are fans of the show and made sure no detail was left out.

“We’re going to include the letters, and the lights and then we have an Eggo game and an upside down take home mug so I think it represents the ‘Stranger Things’ theme really well, said Katie Pietzka, marketing manager at Marriott IndyPlace.

In addition to the hotel package, Burger Study downtown will have a “Stranger Things” burger, Hotel Tango will serve up the Upside Down cocktail. And Gallery Pastry Shop is creating “Stranger Things” macrons.

To book the Upside Down hotel package, head here.





