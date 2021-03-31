How to contribute to fund for family of fallen Monroe County deputy

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has set up an account for the family of a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy who died in a crash Monday while responding to a call.

Reserve Deputy James Driver, 38, was originally from the U.K. and lived in Spencer, Indiana. He was sworn in as a reserve deputy in June 2018 and leaves behind a wife, one daughter and two stepchildren.

Those who would like to contribute to a fund for Driver’s family can do so by mail at:

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc.

1710 S. 10th St., Noblesville, IN 46060

You can also contribute in person at any branch of:

Old National Bank: Account ending in No. 2183

First Financial Bank: Account ending in No. 9231

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc. was established in 2018 to be the single source of fundraising efforts for an Indiana officer, deputy or trooper outside of Marion County that dies in the line of duty.

Driver was responding to a crash around 4 p.m. Monday with his emergency lights and sirens activated. According to Indiana State Police, Driver was traveling south on North State Road 45 when a truck was traveling north and attempted to stop but lost control, hitting Driver’s police cruiser. The police cruiser rolled off the road before stopping, and Driver was ejected from the car, ISP said.

Driver was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The Indiana State Police are investigating the crash.