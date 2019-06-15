How to deal with stress and conflict with family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- As we head into summer many of us are spending more time with family and sometimes that can be stressful.

Dr. Danielle Henderson from IU Health stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about how to can deal with that stress and conflict.

"Think about pre, during and post," explained Dr. Henderson. "...What are some things you can do to mentally and emotionally prepare?"

Dr. Henderson said there are several different ways you can deal with stress and conflict this summer.

