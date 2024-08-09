How to get free ice cream downtown on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, people can get free ice cream on Monument Circle.

Hudsonville Ice Cream is hosting a free ice cream pop-up event. Organizers say SuperScoop bars will be available starting at 11 a.m.

Hudsonville Ice Cream says the SuperScoop bars are made with thick, creamy swirls of Black Cherry, Blue Moon, and Vanilla ice cream.

The company’s street team will be wearing yellow tie-dye shirts as they hand out the sweet treats throughout downtown and at Monument Circle.

According to Hudsonville’s website, the company has 26 core flavors and has made real ice cream, using the same base recipe since 1926.

“We pride ourselves in creating delicious, high-quality ice cream that is made with the freshest ingredients and crafted with exceptional care,” the website said.