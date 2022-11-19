Local

How to handle stresses of the holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clinical Psychologist Dr. Danielle Henderson joined News 8’s “Daybreak” Saturday to discuss the stresses this holiday season.

“First step is telling yourself not everything has to be perfect. Coming up with some positive statements; I’m going to do my best this year. I’m going to focus on spending time with people this year making new memories and reminding ourselves not everything is going to be perfect, nor should it be,” Henderson said.

Dr. Henderson provides tips on how to handle stresses this holiday season.

Enjoy the video above.