How to keep Easter baskets fun, and healthy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Easter quickly approaching, many families are preparing Easter baskets for their kids. Community Health Network Registered Dietitian, Amanda Pantone, discussed the importance of making sure kids receive items that promote good health in their baskets this year.

Pantone said 41% of children and adolescents classify as overweight and obese.

Obesity increases the risk of other health related problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and high blood pressure.

Promoting a healthy diet and maintaining physical activity can decrease the risk of developing these problems over time.

Pantone says it is good to encourage your kids to get outdoors for at least 60 minutes daily. This can help promote muscle and bone strength.

Encouraging children to spend more time outside, away from screens, smart phones, and video games can promote wellbeing by reducing symptoms of depression.

Pantone provided a list of items parents can include in Easter baskets that will cater to their physical health needs.

She encourages parents to include: Jump ropes, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, balls, hula hoops, legos, kites, wooden gliders, and toy cars.

These items will encourage kids to play outdoors and be creative.

More Easter basket ideas can be found on the Community Health Network Pinterest page.