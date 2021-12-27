Local

How to keep New Year’s resolutions using a 3-letter acronym

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the year coming to a close, it’s time to start thinking about New Year’s resolutions for 2022.

Coming up with a resolution may be easy. Keeping one is often much harder.

Scott Haase, a health coach with Community Health Network, joined Daybreak on Monday to share a three-letter acronym to help people keep their resolutions: W.O.W.

The first “W” is for write it down, the “O” is for identifying obstacles and the second “W” is for work hard.

