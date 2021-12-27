Local

How to keep New Year’s resolutions using a 3-letter acronym

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the year coming to a close, it’s time to start thinking about New Year’s resolutions for 2022.

Coming up with a resolution may be easy. Keeping one is often much harder.

Scott Haase, a health coach with Community Health Network, joined Daybreak on Monday to share a three-letter acronym to help people keep their resolutions: W.O.W.

The first “W” is for write it down, the “O” is for identifying obstacles and the second “W” is for work hard.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law

Politics /

Indiana tax climate again ranks among top in U.S.

Inside INdiana Business /

COVID surge keeping Indianapolis Motor Speedway testing, vaccination site busy

Coronavirus /

Woman on life support after nightclub shooting; trans community shocked

Multicultural News /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.