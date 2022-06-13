Local

How to keep pets in safe in hot weather

NEW YORK - JULY 20: A dog named Harley cools off at a sprinkler in an Upper East Side park July 20, 2005 in New York City. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90's in the city again today. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With temperatures in the 90s this week, extreme heat can be dangerous for our furry friends.

The American Red Cross has some tips on how to keep pets safe:

Never leave your pet in a hot vehicle

Limit exercise on hot days

Walk your pet in the grass

Make sure they have access to plenty of cool water and shade

In warm weather, heat stroke is a common problem for pets and can lead to severe organ dysfunction and damage. Dogs with short noses, overweight pets, and those with thick fur coats are especially prone to heat stroke.

Some signs include: heavy panting, red gums, fast pulse rate, and inability to get up.

If you think your pet has heat stroke, it’s important that you take their temperature rectally. If it’s above 105 degrees, the easiest way to cool you animal down is with a water hose and stop the spray once the pet’s temperature gets to 103 degrees.

If you think your pet has heat stroke, bring it to the veterinarian as soon as possible.

Warmer weather also brings backyard barbeques, so keeping your pets away from the grill can prevent them from eating foods than can be poisonous from them. Avoid raisins, grapes, onions, chocolate and products with artificial sweeteners.