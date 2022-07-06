Local

How to keep up with health and fitness goals during the summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer brings opportunities for travel and relaxation, but it can also prove to be a challenge when it comes to keeping up with health and fitness goals.

Kaitlyn Wong, a registered dietician with Community Health Network, says one way to keep on track is to pack some food before traveling.

“I always like to prioritize protein. That can be something as simple as string cheese, jerky, or nuts and seeds. That’s really easy to travel with,” Wong said. “Whether you’re traveling by car or plane, you can pop it in your bag.”

Customizing your meals when dining out can also help those who are watching what they eat, according to Wong.

“You can get a grilled chicken sandwich. We’re gonna go with grilled instead of fried and then you can customize that sandwich even more,” Wong said. “You can even swap out the fries for a salad and then you’re meeting that goal.”

Doing anything is better than doing nothing when trying to live a healthy lifestyle, Wong says.

“I would think of really small habits. You can just continue to stack. Let’s say you’re really busy with the Fourth of July week. Can you just make teeny tiny shifts to get back on track instead of foregoing your workout? Can you take an extra-long walk? Get outside when it’s not a million degrees? They don’t have to be huge goals. Just small things really do add up consistently over time.”