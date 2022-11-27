Local

How to prepare for cold relocation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most people avoid moving this time of year because winter weather can be unpredictable, but some people still have to do it. However, local experts say preparation is essential to make a winter move go smoothly.

Atlast Vanlines, a moving agency headquartered in Evansville, found that the peak moving season is from April to September. It’s estimated that 80% of Americans will move during that time. However, they suggest there are some benefits to relocating in the winter. Like take advantage is the down season. Since fewer people are moving, off-season discounts and specials are running to make your move cheaper. Also, in comparison to summer, there’s more flexibility on moving dates because the market is less saturated.

“You are not competing against many people. It’s like if you want to book a trip to Florida on spring break. You know what you’re getting yourself into. For example, you’re going to have to stand in long lines. You may have to pay more. You may not get the same level of service. It’s the same type of thing though we strive to make every accommodation possible,” Marybeth Johnson said.

Marybeth says during the winter, more time is devoted to housing hunting for homeowners since fewer homes are on the market, and fewer buyers reduce the chances of bidding wars. And for renters, landlords want to fill vacant apartments during the winter and may offer deals.

If you plan to move this winter and it happens to snow, experts suggest cleaning and clearing a path from the moving truck to your home. Protect your floors with coverings and winterize your vehicle.