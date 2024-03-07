How to prepare for Daylight Saving Time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday at 2 a.m., meaning the time will spring forward one hour.

The changes bring a later sunrise and sunset, and can also cause some sleep and health issues.

On Thursday, Riley Hospital for Children Sleep Medicine Doctor Harish Rao joined Daybreak to discuss the health difficulties people face and how they can better adjust to the time change.

“We all have an internal circadian rhythm or biological clock and we then try to align that with a solar clock as well as a social clock, right? So when we move forward during Daylight Saving Time, it causes misalignment between these three clocks because our internal rhythm is more aligned with the standard time,” Dr. Rao said.

He says according to a recent position statement from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the effects of Daylight Saving Time range from increased risk of stroke and hospital admissions, to sleep loss and increased production of inflammatory markers, which doctors say are one of the body’s responses to stress. The study also found that 55% of adults feel extremely or somewhat tired following the time change.

“There’s an increase in sort of traffic fatalities as much as 6%. There is more of a chance for cardiovascular events, and cerebrovascular accidents, also lack of sleep causes more fatigue and sleepiness. Your reaction time is longer. So there’s more chance of errors, even medical errors happening in this immediate period,” Dr. Rao said.

Children have an especially difficult time adjusting to the time change. Dr. Rao has the following suggestions to help people better handle the Spring forward.

Gradually alter your bedtime: Days before the transition shift wake time in small increments of 10-15 minutes. Practice good sleep hygiene: Turn off all screens 1 hour before bedtime. Establish a consistent sleep routine: Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day including weekends. Make sure children get age-appropriate sleep each night before transitioning to DST. Light exposure: Since natural light is a driving force behind our circadian rhythms, exposure to sunlight can alleviate feelings of tiredness during that day that often accompany time changes. Light exposure in the morning is important, as is avoiding too much light exposure before bedtime.

According to CNN, Benjamin Franklin first thought up the idea of Daylight Saving Time in 1784. It wasn’t instituted until World War I when it went into effect to save energy used for lights.

