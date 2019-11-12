How to prepare your home for a warm, affordable winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It can be easy for the cold air to move inside your home. Now is the time to winterize where you live if you haven’t already.

Andrew Brindley, a home builder with HE Holmes, told News 8 everyone can have a warm and affordable winter if their home is properly winterized.

He recommends leaving the cabinets under the sink open and the water running a little if you noticed the area is cooler than usual so the pipes won’t burst.

Adam Hammond, quality control specialist for Indianapolis Power & Light’s Ways to Save Program, said people can save up to 20% on heating and cooling costs.

“Heating and cooling typically accounts for about 50% of your home’s energy use, so it really depends on the age and condition of the home, also the construction style. Every home is unique so where you need to focus your efforts is really individualized,” Hammond said.

Aside from getting your HVAC system checked annually, changing the filter to your furnace will help air flow freely. It will also create less damage and stress on the system. Doors and windows can be a big source of heat loss.

“The larger the temperature difference between the inside and outdoor air the faster that loss happens,” added Hammond.

Air sealing crawl spaces like your basement and weather stripping your doors are important. It’s recommended to not use space heaters, especially unattended.

“They can cause damage inside your wall that you may not even see,” said Brindley. “It’ll look fine, but they can cause electrical fires or other fires very very fast so skipping space heaters, especially as tempting as they maybe will be a good way to keep you safe and warm this winter.”

Brindley mentioned the exterior of the home is also important and to make sure your water hose, sprinkler and similar devices are unplugged including keeping the gutters cleaned.

“When we’re looking at the overall cycle making sure the snow and ice are staying cleared is going to be a good way to make sure that water stays on the outside of your home and not in your bedroom,” he said.

IPL customers qualify for an energy adviser to come and do a full weatherization inspection on your home or apartment. Click here to learn more.