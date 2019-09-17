NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It’s Child Passenger Safety Week and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office explained how to properly install a car seat.

Sergeant Scott Pass says if car seats aren’t installed correctly, the child could be injured if involved in a wreck.

Pass also discussed some of the dos and don’ts of installing a car seat, including making sure the infant, when in the car seat, is facing the rear of the vehicle.

Indiana law says a child is required to be in a car seat until the age of 8.

Sgt. Pass says the sheriff’s office will inspect car seats for free. Call the office to schedule an appointment.

To watch Sgt. Pass talk about and properly install a car seat, click on the video.

