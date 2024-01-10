How to protect your home during extreme cold weather

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — With freezing temperatures coming in the next couple of days, homeowners are at risk of some serious damage.

For homeowner Ray Lawson, moving his pipes away from the wall is preventing a nightmare from happening.

“If we hadn’t moved our pipes, I know they would have frozen, and we’ve also done the extra outdoor faucet gadgets,” Lawson said.

With the help of technicians, he’s learned several preventative steps, especially during freezing temperatures.

“The best thing I’ve done, what they did was have the humidifier put on for me, so the house is always nice and warm,” Lawson said.

According to the co-owner of LCS Heating and Cooling, Renee Lucas, some people struggle with new heat pumps.

“Heat pumps are all the rage right now. They’re all talking about having a heat pump and the electric in your home. So, it can be hard to understand how that heat pump system works, so a heat pump is very efficient, but it’s very efficient until about 25 or 30 degrees outside,” Lucas said.

Lucas says one of the most critical steps is changing your filter.

Also, keep your indoor temperature steady, even if you’re not at home, and remember it can also help to detach your water hoses.

When facing freezing temps, it’s also recommended to let the faucets drip to avoid frozen pipes.

“Think insurance claims, and so if you have a pipe that burst or multiple pipes that burst, you can have some significant water damage. You can have a little bit of flooding in different areas, and so it’s no joke. It’s a huge hardship,” Lucas said.

It’s also vital to keep things that can catch fire away from your space heater, so keep stuff like furniture and curtains at least three feet away.

Plus, place the space heater on a flat surface so it doesn’t tip over.

Lawson says companies like LCS Heating and Cooling also help protect your home.

“I rarely wait on the phone when calling them, and we have actually troubleshot a few things just straight from the phone,” Lawson said.