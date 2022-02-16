How to report potholes in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says its already filled more than 20,000 potholes this year.
So far, crews have used 487 tons of cold-mix asphalt.
It’s a temporary fix until warmer weather allows hot-mix asphalt to be laid down.
DPW still wants to hear about where you’re seeing potholes.
To report potholes, you can use the RequestIndy mobile app, call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 or visit here.
The city says the following blocks have already been targeted for patching:
- Michigan Road (6200 – 6300 block; 8500 – 9400 block)
- Corporate Drive (6450 – 7050 block)
- Fishback Road (7250 – 7750 block)
- Spring Mill Road (7000 – 9450 block)
- Baltimore Avenue (3800 – 3900 block)
- St. Claire Street (800 – 900 block)
- 46th Street (5500 – 5600 block)
- Shadeland Avenue (7700 – 7800 block)
- Emerson Avenue (S 700 – 2600 block; S 7000 – 9000 block)
- Madison Avenue (1200 – 2200 block)
- Meridian Street (3800 – 9600 block)
- Kessler Boulevard N Drive (4350 – 4800 block; 5450 – 5600 block)
- W 30th Street (2150 – 2650 block; 3550 – 4800 block)
- Post Road (00 – 2100 N block)
- 10th Street (3300 – 12000 E block)
- E 30th Street (5500 – 7000 block; 9000 – 12000 block)
- Cumberland Road (1400 – 2100 block)
- E County Line Road (00 – 4600 block; 5000 – 7000 block)
- W 56th Street (5800 – 5900 block; 7400 – 7650 block)
- W 86th Street (5750 – 5850 block; 6850 – 7700 block)
- Kessler Boulevard E Drive (4600 – 5000 block)
- Fall Creek Road (10600 – 10700 block)