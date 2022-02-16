Local

How to report potholes in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says its already filled more than 20,000 potholes this year.

So far, crews have used 487 tons of cold-mix asphalt.

It’s a temporary fix until warmer weather allows hot-mix asphalt to be laid down.

DPW still wants to hear about where you’re seeing potholes.

To report potholes, you can use the RequestIndy mobile app, call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 or visit here.

