How to stay hydrated in extreme heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With extreme heat forecasted this week, it may be challenging for some to stay hydrated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to avoid alcoholic, sugary, and energy drinks as they can put extra stress on a person’s body on extremely hot days.

So what should people drink? While it may be obvious to some, the CDC says water will be a person’s best bet to stay hydrated.

For people who need to work outside in the heat, the agency recommends drinking a cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes or about a quart every hour.

It’s also important for workers to hydrate before going out in the heat. When they’re done for the day they need to keep drinking water as it takes hours for the body to replace what it lost through sweating.

The center adds that it’s better to hydrate a little at a time in short intervals rather than drinking lots of water at random times throughout the day.

According to the CDC, sports drinks are okay, especially for people who are sweating for a long time. It cautions against drinking too many sports drinks as many can be high in sugar.

For people who must have their caffeine — they’re in luck — the CDC says the amount of caffeine in the average cup of coffee, tea, or soda probably won’t affect hydration as long as it’s consumed in moderation.