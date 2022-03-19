Local

How to stay informed about the war in Ukraine without getting overwhelmed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since the war in Ukraine began, it has constantly made news headlines in the United States.

In a new Harris Poll survey of American adults, 84% say that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘terrifying to watch.’ Almost 70% of respondents say they are worried the invasion of Ukraine is going to lead to nuclear war, and the same percentage say they fear that we are at the beginning stages of World War III.

(Provided Photo/American Psychological Association)

The survey findings, according to the American Psychological Association, show that U.S. adults “appear to be emotionally overwhelmed and showing signs of fatigue.”

When it comes to news about Ukraine or other stressful topics, it’s important to think about what you are comfortable with, says Dr. Danielle Henderson, clinical psychologist with Indiana University Health.

“Do you feel like you can tolerate watching the news stories, seeing the images? Or, do you feel like maybe it’s better if I just read a news article about it or listen to a news article about it rather than having to see images?” Henderson said. “Or, do I feel that it’s maybe it’s best if somebody else tells me about the information and tells me just exactly what I need to know?”

Other ways to stay informed without getting overwhelmed include:

Keep things in perspective

Exert control where you can

Limit your media exposure

Find credible sources

Support people in Ukraine

For parents who struggle to talk to their children about the war in Ukraine, Henderson suggests starting first with yourself and how you are processing the events.

“How am I feeling about all of this? So, that when questions come, when we’re having conversations, I feel like I know where I am in this,” Henderson said. “First, I think asking questions, you know, ‘What are you hearing about this? What have you heard? What have you seen? How does that make you feel? What are you thinking? What are your friends saying about it?’ Then you can get that dialogue going in the house and then also set limits with their media as well.”