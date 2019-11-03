How to vote early ahead of Tuesday’s municipal election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The landscaping at the City-County Building in Indianapolis has taken on a new color. The usual green plants have been replaced by metal stems attached to plastic signs. It may be fall, but it’s really election season.

“Contrary to a lot of people getting caught up in national or state politics, but really the municipals are the ones that affect us day to day immediately. Whatever happens in the mayor’s office and the City-County Council, it is going to have a daily effect on us. I tend to think it is more important than state or federal elections,” said Matthew Parr.

Early voting season started Oct. 8, when Marion County voters were given to option to exercise their constitutional rights during business hours at the City-County Building and a few satellite locations.

Greg Sloan is new to Indianapolis and is voting as a Hoosier for the first time.

He says a busy work schedule is what brought him in early to vote, along with two pressing issues: “There are really two: violent crime and infrastructure” said Sloan.

The voting process in the clerk’s office may have changed since you last got to the polls. Voters must have a government-issued ID that matches their voter registration. If not, you can make changes across the hall and come back and vote.

People voting on Saturday saw virtually no wait, which suited Juliette Boyd just fine.

“I’m actually going to be working the polls. I just finished my training, so I thought, why not?” said Boyd.

Typically, municipal elections are not real barn burners, and this year there aren’t any huge pocketbook issues driving people to the polls. At the top of the ticket is the mayor’s race.

Turn-out has been steady, according to the election board, with no reported equipment problems.

Four satellite locations will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Krannert Park West, Perry Township, Warren Township and Washington Township government centers.

Early voting on Monday at the City-County Building will only be available from 8 a.m. to noon.