Howard County K9 laid to rest after cancer diagnosis

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Howard County deputies on Saturday said a decorated K9 has died after being diagnosed with cancer.

Deputies said K9 Nelson, a nine-year veteran of law enforcement in Tipton and Howard County, was euthanized on Saturday, a day after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. They said Nelson located more than 20 pounds of illegal narcotics, captured three criminal suspects, and helped recover more than $85,000 in cash during his career. Deputies said Nelson also had received awards from the Florida-based American Police Hall of Fame and won the Fastest K9 Award from the National FEMA K9 Conference.

Nelson was partnered with handler Deputy Will Cline at the time of his death. Deputies held a private ceremony to memorialize Nelson at the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said it will release a social media tribute to Nelson at a later time.