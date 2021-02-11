HSE food pantry in high demand while students face food insecurity

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – More students from Hamilton Southeastern High school are using its food pantry as the pandemic continues.

It’s currently a small storage closet called Rory’s Closet, named after HSE’s mascot.

Front office manager Della Johnson tells News 8 she’s hopes to relocate the food pantry to a larger space within the school and still asks for donations.

Johnson said Rory’s Closet was created after a student asked her for food about seven years ago. She said it took her about a week to help the student and later mustered the courage to notify the school principal. The principal soon after allowed there to be a non-perishable food pantry.

Rory’s Closet also has school supplies and toiletries. Johnson said it’s often used during breakfast hours and that Pop-Tarts are what students often ask for. She added macaroni n cheese microwavable cups are also in high demand.

The front office manager mentioned that families have also stopped in as part of their grocery shopping and the pantry has helped student’s who’ve loss their home to a fire.

Between five and six students use the food pantry daily while school is operating at 50% capacity, but Johnson expects more students when everyone returns.

“It amazed me because of the perception of Fishers, Indiana and that everybody is well off, but I’m a witness to tell you that no the need does not have a color or has a class,” Johnson said. “The need is real.”



There’s also a second pantry on the other side of Hamilton Southeastern High school for clothes, shoes and household items. Johnson really hopes to combine both pantries in the near future.