HSE schools return after teacher murder-suicide

Hamilton Southeastern schools will return to school on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 following a teacher murder-suicide.

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) -- Students at Hoosier Road Elementary and Fall Creek Intermediate School will return to class Monday after the death of two of their teachers.

Kristal Sergi, 44, and Frank Sergi, 52, were found dead in their Fishers home Wednesday, Oct. 24. Kristal taught 2nd grade at Hoosier Road Elementary; Frank taught art at Fall Creek Intermediate.

Fishers Police investigators say the two died in an apparent murder-suicide. The Hamilton County Coroner confirms Kristal's manner of death was a homicide and Frank's was by suicide, both by gunshot wounds.

Hamilton Southeastern school district administrators canceled classes at both affected schools Thursday and Friday. Students and staff were provided access to grief counselors.

Families gathered for a vigil the evening following the deaths at Fall Creek Intermediate School, and shared their shock and pain at losing two well-liked teachers. Parents expressed frustration and sadness at how best to discuss the situation with their children.

"You're never prepared as a father or as a parent to do that," said Shannan Baurer, whose daughter attends Fall Creek Intermediate School.

Baurer says before the identity, manner and cause of death were confirmed, rumors began flying on student social media accounts. He said his daughter ran downstairs with tears in her eyes, saying it's Mr. Sergi.

"As a parent you can't put reason to this. There's nothing you can say that makes this okay for her or my children," said Barer. "This is tough. I struggled with this last night. The best thing I can do is listen to her talk and share stories about Mr. Sergi in class and just listen."

Another parent, Lindsay Mazurkiewicz, has a son who attends Hoosier Road Elementary.

"I took him aside and explained what happened, asked if he had any questions," said Mazurkiewicz. "His biggest thing is his friend whose mom passed away and what she's going to do and I just kind of told him I don't know."

HSE officials say students will have access to school counselors, additional mental health professionals and therapy dogs as they return to their normal schedules Monday.

News Eight has also spoken with domestic violence survivor groups since the tragedy, including Prevail in Hamilton County. Representatives say it's all too common that domestic violence situations aren't obvious to family or friends.

If you or someone you know is in a violent relationship, seek help.

Prevail's hotline in Hamilton County: 317-776-3472.

The Julian Center's hotline in Marion County: 317-920-9320.

The Indiana Council Against Domestic Violence's hotline: 800-332-7385.