HSE Schools staff member passes away from COVID-19

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Hamilton Southeastern Schools staff member has passed away due to COVID-19, according to the district’s superintendent.
Dr. Allen Bourff posted a message on social media saying that the district’s thoughts and prayers are with the family of Pam Podany.
According to the superintendent, Podany was a Thorpe Creek staff member. She was the head cook at the school. She was entering her eighth year as an HSE staff member, according to the district.
The school system recently announced that all grades would be going virtual due to the surge in coronavirus cases.