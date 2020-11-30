HSE Schools superintendent announces retirement

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The superintendent of Hamilton Southeastern Schools is retiring.

The school system announced Monday that Dr. Allen Bourff intends to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

“Dr. Bourff has transformed our instructional framework with HSE21 and fostering community partnerships with Conner Prairie and the City of Fishers,” said Michelle Fullhart, president of the Board of School Trustees. “He has also been integral in the opening of two new schools – Southeastern Elementary and Hamilton Southeastern-Fishers Academy. We especially appreciate his leadership during this unforeseen and challenging year.”

“When I accepted this appointment six years ago, we faced some tremendous financial challenges, and through working together, we have created internal structures that we now take for granted on most days — mental health therapists, assistant principals, community-based education programs, and more on the drawing board,” said Dr. Bourff.

Bourff has been the district’s superintendent since January 2015. His last day with the school system will be June 30, 2021.