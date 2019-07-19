Human remains found in rural Montgomery County

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators found human remains Thursday morning in southwestern Montgomery County, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office and Crawfordsville Police Department found the remains about 10 a.m. in a rural area, which was not disclosed in a news release from the sheriff. That part of the county is about 25 miles west of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police and the Montgomery County coroner are helping to try to determine the identity of the person.

The sheriff’s office said it believes the incident is isolated and not a threat to the public.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Aaron French at 765-362-3740 Ext. 220 or Detective Ben Fullenwider at 765-362-3740 Ext. 229