Human remains found near Wabash Bottoms Park in West Lafayette

Police lights on top of a car. (Photo by Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
by: Jay Adkins
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Human remains were found near a West Lafayette park on Tuesday, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office in a news release Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office was notified by Indiana State Police of a bone found by a local citizen while fishing near the area of Wabash Bottoms Park in West Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office consulted with a forensic anthropologist, who confirmed the bone to be human remains. This is an active investigation with Indiana State Police, and the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office is working with the Indiana State Police Laboratory to identify the remains through DNA.

