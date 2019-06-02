Human rights conference to be held in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The 46th Indiana Consortium of State and Local Human Rights Agencies Conference will be held in Indianapolis this month.

The conference will bring community leaders, state and federal agencies, educators and policymakers together to discuss inclusion for all.

There will be four focuses of the conference: diversity and inclusion, civil and human rights, law and policy and civil rights investigation and training.

"Civil rights is a very important topic that is still very important today," said Doneisha Posey.

Deputy Director and General Counsel at Indiana Civil Rights Commission, Doneisha Posey, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk more about the conference.

The conference will be held at the Sheraton Indianapolis City Centre Hotel. It begins June 17 and the final day of the conference is June 20. Click here to learn more.