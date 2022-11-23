Local

Humane Society for Hamilton County in Crisis, having Black Friday ‘priceless’ adoption special

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — On Friday the Humane Society for Hamilton County will host a “priceless” adoption event for Black Friday this holiday season.

According to a news release, the event is from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. allowing adopters to donate as little as $1 to take home a new family member.

HSHC is currently in a state of crisis as they are receiving an unprecedented amount of animals who come to the shelter in a variety of ways.

On Black Friday, HSHC is asking you to “Fill your heart, not your cart” to ensure the animals spend the holiday at home, and not homeless.

“Each day we are counting kennels to see where we can place dogs and cats coming into our shelter,” said Rebecca Stevens, President & CEO of HSHC. “We have to keep pets moving out the front door so we have room for the ones coming in the back door. Without adoptions, we can’t help other animals outside Hamilton County.”

HSHC requires canine adopters to bring all family members as well as any dogs in the home to meet with a potential shelter dog. Cat adopters must bring all human family members. Those renting properties are recommended to bring the landlord’s pet policy. All adopters are required to present a government issued ID.