Hundreds gather for 12th Annual Fourth of July Parade in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hundreds of people gathered in Noblesville for the 12th Annual Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Festival on Thursday.

There were dozens of floats, guests and performers including the Noblesville High School Band, local businesses, community organizations, state representatives and safety vehicles in the parade.

The parade traveled several miles through downtown Noblesville into Forest Park while families lined the streets and showed their patriotism.

“My sister likes how they threw out candy. Seems like it’s fun and it’s just cool how they do the parade in Noblesville and just celebrating America,” said Brady Hatful.

The family-friendly event continues with festivities at Forest Park with the fireworks show starting at 10 p.m.