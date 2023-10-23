Hundreds gather on Monument Circle for a pro-Palestine rally

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered on Monument Circle to show support for Palestine and demand an end to violence in Gaza.

Demonstrators had only two immediate goals: Stop all U.S. aid to Israel and put an immediate end to the bombing of Gaza.

“As humans, we are not OK with what is happening in Gaza,” said Mohammad Abuhummos, a Palestinian Youth Movement organizer. “We come here today to give a voice to the people of Gaza who unfortunately have been shut out from the entire world, not only from world leaders and media, but also electricity. They have lost access to it, but service is spotty.”

The organizers want to see a narrative shift.

“My family’s original homes were destroyed, so we want people to understand this has been ongoing for over 75 years, and the Zionist entity has been murdering our people for far too long,” said Abuhummos.

This rally was not only organized by Palestinian groups, but also supported by Jewish Voice for Peace-Indiana.

“I am a Jewish-American who stands fully in support of the Palestinian people, freedom, and liberation in Palestine,” said Malkah Bird, a Jewish Voice for Peace Organizer. “Part of being Jewish for me means all human life is sacred, and so for us, it is sacred to help support and protect the Palestinian people.”

The Indianapolis Party for Socialism and Liberation was there to support the Palestinian people in their rally and their demands.

“We’ve seen so many people come out in support of the Palestinians, and that’s heartening,” said Noah Leininger, an Indianapolis party for Socialism and Liberation organizer. “That is what forced the U.S. government to change their tune and start talking about Palestinian lives, and start talking about humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

News 8 only saw one counter-protester at this rally. Nothing came of it as the pro-Palestian protestors did not respond.